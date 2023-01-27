Positively Georgia
1 found dead in early morning apartment fire in DeKalb County

Deadly DeKalb County apartment fire
Deadly DeKalb County apartment fire(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
STONECREST, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews are working to contain a fire at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Fire responded to a fire at an apartment complex with possible entrapment Friday morning around 5:20 a.m. at 9104 Turnberry Place in Stonecrest.

It happened in an apartment on the first floor. Firefighters got the fire out quick, and no other units were affected.

Officials say a male has been found dead inside one of the apartments.

DeKalb Fire investigators are headed to the scene and will assist DeKalb Police with the investigation.

Officials say arson investigators are headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Atlanta News First is headed to the scene to find out more and provide updates as they become available. Please check back for the latest.

LOCATION

