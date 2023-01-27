Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

CVS, Walmart pharmacies to cut hours

Both companies are reportedly feeling the pitch of staffing issues.
Both companies are reportedly feeling the pitch of staffing issues.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might want to check your pharmacy’s hours before you pick up your next prescription.

CVS and Walmart are reducing pharmacy hours amid a staff shortage in the industry.

Beginning in March, Walmart pharmacies will close two hours earlier, at 7 p.m. CVS said it will shift or cut hours at about 6,000 locations also starting in March.

Walgreens made similar changes last year.

Locally owned pharmacies are facing the same problem.

The National Community Pharmacists Association said more than three-quarters of pharmacies in the U.S. report staffing difficulties.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice...
US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author in NYC
The U.S. debt ceiling deadline kicks off a major political debate - with real economic...
Lots of sound and fury on US debt, but not a crisis — yet
A player won the top prize in a $10 million scratch-off game.
Man wins $10 million grand prize playing lottery scratch-off game
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
Memphis braces for release of video showing Tyre Nichols beaten by police
This photo shows David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi. Video released...
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack