Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Falcons hire Ryan Nielsen as defensive coordinator

New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen during an NFL football game against the...
New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in New Orleans.(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Alexandra Parker and Fred Kalil
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Falcons have named Ryan Nielsen as their next defensive coordinator.

Nielsen was the co-defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints last season with Dennis Allen and had been with the Falcons’ division rival since 2017. The Saints put up stellar numbers during his tenure; their 281 sacks are the second most in the NFL since 2017. From 2017 to 2020, the Saints prevented 100-yard rushing games 55 times.

With Nielsen running the defense, the Saints are the only team to rank in the top three in opponents rushing yards per game and total sacks during his six years on the staff.

The Falcons had the 23rd-best defense in the NFL last season by points allowed. The Saints had the ninth-best.

Nielsen replaces Dean Pees, who is retiring.

The Falcons also let go defensive line coach Gary Emanuel, outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino and secondary coach Jon Hoke.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees talks to Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady before the...
Falcons defensive coordinator Pees, 73, announces retirement
ATLANTA FALCONS LOGO
Falcons name Beadles president, longtime executive McKay CEO
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (17) makes a touchdown catch against Atlanta...
Falcons defeat rival Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes in the first half of an NFL football...
Bucs’ Brady breaks own NFL mark for completions in a season