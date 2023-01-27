FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, 50s today; Rain returns Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It will be cold, but plan on plenty of sunshine today with highs in the 50s. Rain will return to metro Atlanta Sunday evening.

Friday’s summary

High - 52°

Normal high - 54°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

Today will be a great day in metro Atlanta with mostly sunny skies. It will be chilly with highs in the 50s, but that’s normal for this time of year. The first part of your weekend looks good with dry weather on Saturday.

First Alert for rain on Sunday

Rain will return to north Georgia on Sunday. The first part of Sunday will be dry, but rain will move into the area by Sunday evening and continue throughout the night. No severe weather is expected.

Beyond Sunday, we’ll settle into a wet pattern next week with a chance of rain next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

