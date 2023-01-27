Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Gwinnett County accepting applications for Citizen’s Police Academy

Gwinnett County Police Department
Gwinnett County Police Department
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Police Department is accepting applications for its next Citizen’s Police Academy.

The academy “[develops] a growing nucleus of responsible, well-informed citizens who want to learn more about their police department.” It covers topics including K-9, SWAT, accident investigation, the bomb squad and emergency vehicles.

The program will be Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mar. 7 to Apr. 27. You can apply here through Feb. 9. The applications can be sent to the Gwinnett County Police or emailed to william.rooks@gwinnettcounty.com.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State of Emergency declared ahead of anticipated release of Tyre Nichols video
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
DA: 5 Memphis officers ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death
Mapillar Dahn
Experts call for boost in clinical trial opportunities in Atlanta
Experts call for boost in clinical trial opportunities in Atlanta