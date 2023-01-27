Gwinnett County accepting applications for Citizen’s Police Academy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Police Department is accepting applications for its next Citizen’s Police Academy.

The academy “[develops] a growing nucleus of responsible, well-informed citizens who want to learn more about their police department.” It covers topics including K-9, SWAT, accident investigation, the bomb squad and emergency vehicles.

The program will be Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mar. 7 to Apr. 27. You can apply here through Feb. 9. The applications can be sent to the Gwinnett County Police or emailed to william.rooks@gwinnettcounty.com.

