John Mayer brings solo acoustic tour to State Farm Arena Mar. 27

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Superstar John Mayer is bringing his solo acoustic arena tour to State Farm Arena Mar. 27.

Mayer’s first solo acoustic arena tour will feature him “leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar.” Mayer will perform a full acoustic set as well as performances on piano and electric guitar.

The guitarist is responsible for hits such as “New Light,” “Waiting on the World to Change” and “Your Body Is a Wonderland” and is a member of Dead & Company, the newest incarnation of jam legends the Grateful Dead.

A pre-sale will begin Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. General public on-sale begins Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. Tickets can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.