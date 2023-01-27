LIVE BLOG | Law enforcement getting ready for planned protests in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Protests are planned for Friday night at Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta in response to the release of the video related to Tyre Nichols beating and death in Memphis, Tennessee.

Law enforcement has already started to gather in the downtown area and officials will be keeping a close eye on the protests. Additionally, the National Guard is currently on standby in the area in case they need to be activated.

A large convoy of law enforcement officers are gathering near Marietta Street in downtown Atlanta in preparation for the threat of civil unrest in the city. @ATLNewsFirst #TyreNichols #ATL pic.twitter.com/8gR1GKFBGW — Adam Murphy (@AdamMurphyTV) January 27, 2023

A slew of armored vehicles just rolled into downtown Atlanta near Marietta Street. There is a huge law enforcement presence in the city. @ATLNewsFirst #TyreNichols #ATL pic.twitter.com/DClIbPH8hc — Adam Murphy (@AdamMurphyTV) January 27, 2023

On Friday afternoon, multiple law enforcement officials gathered in Cobb County for a press conference urging residents of the community to peacefully protest and City of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sent a letter to city employees saying he supports the right of people to protest and that the city had no plans to make changes to its operational schedule at this time.

RIGHT NOW: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens tells city staff they are not adjusting City operations or hours (yet) in light of potential unrest from the release of the #TyreNicholsVideo.



Dickens said he’s talked with Memphis’ mayor this week. pic.twitter.com/WoOBRsVJ23 — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) January 27, 2023

Additionally, Mayor Dickens released a video on Instagram to express his thoughts on the situation in Memphis.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has also condemned the actions of the Memphis police officers, saying there are “absolutely no excuses to be made for the horrific actions that will be seen on the video,” which is set to be released at approximately 7 p.m.

The City of Atlanta and local law enforcement have been making preparations ahead of any possible unrest on Friday night in downtown Atlanta.

On Friday afternoon, businesses along Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta were busy boarding their windows and doors just in case the planned protests turned violent.

Spots along Peachtree St in downtown Atlanta are boarding up out of precaution. The family of Tyre Nichols along with local leaders here in Atlanta have called for peaceful protest ahead of the police video release. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/56ltcxqCQZ — Rachel Aragon (@RachelANews) January 27, 2023

Hours before high-profile police video is set to be released, the Nichols family made one last plea to the public.

Atlanta’s police chief took time yesterday during a graduation ceremony to tell new officers about the importance of rebuilding the community’s trust.

Atlanta has a deep-rooted history of non-violent protests and there are a lot of groups speaking out for peace, including the New Order National Human Rights Organization.

Founder Gerald Rose says their organization focuses on meeting police chiefs in person across metro Atlanta to have meaningful conversations about changes.

“We’re just trying to be the voice for the people because when things go down like this, we don’t want people to tear nothing up, rioting and stuff like this,” said Rose.

