Local law enforcement agencies condemn actions of Memphis cops ahead of video release

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Law enforcement agencies across metro Atlanta condemned the actions of five Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols ahead of the release of a video showing the incident.

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens and chiefs of police for agencies across the county held a press conference Friday afternoon as a ‘show of support, not force.’ Owens said he was briefed on the contents of the video but hadn’t seen it himself. He added that he can’t imagine the grief Tyre Nichols’ family is feeling.

“I understand the anger and grief and hurt that many of us will feel because of this incident,” Owens said.

Law enforcement leaders made it clear that they are against the abuse of power, excessive force, and murder. Owens added he could not sit back and say nothing this time. Civil rights activists applauded the condemnation.

“We cannot sit silent when those things we have been sworn to protect and serve – and we abuse our power when it’s given to us,” Owens said. “We cannot allow things like that to happen under our command. That’s just not right.”

“I am more proud of our law enforcement leaders in Cobb County than I have ever been,” said Dr. Ben Williams of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. “Now to publicly say to our community and the rest of the world, we support the actions and behaviors of the chief in Memphis. Quick, decisive, unambiguous in the handling of a matter such as that.”

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat offered a similar condemnation.

“Those who are sworn to protect and serve should be held to the highest standard,” Labat wrote in a statement. “Law enforcement is a noble profession but when even a small percentage of officers fail to uphold their oath it fractures public trust. We are much better and much safer when law enforcement and the community that we serve work together.”

Atlanta police chief Darin Schierbaum, while speaking to a class of graduating officers, said the officers ‘violently broke the public’s trust.’ He reminded his officers to always show compassion and value human life.

“Because what you do is important and your acts of compassion and the enforcing of the constitution are amplified through your work, but any ills and wrong done by those of us who wear this uniform is equally amplified in our nation and the harm is just as great,” Schierbaum said.

“Be about the business of reminding the people that we are a police department that values human life, that believes in the oath we took and we will not allow the actions of a few to define the noble profession you are joining.”

While law enforcement agencies across the metro anticipate protests, they are asking those who participate to do so peacefully.

