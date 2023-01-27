Man arrested in Clayton County after shooting rifle in air, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shelter-in-place has been lifted for some Clayton County residents.

According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to the 1500th block of Arbor Place Drive in Morrow after reports of an armed subject shooting in the air with a rifle.

Police said after officers arrived on the scene and while getting ready to approach the location, they observed the suspect shooting the rifle in the air.

“Clayton County Police Officers were able to set up a perimeter. After tracking the suspect, Clayton County Police Officers were able to successfully take him into custody. The suspect refuse to provide his name at this time. The two rifles pictured were taken from the suspect,” a news release stated.

ORIGINAL STORY: A shelter-in-place has been issued for some Clayton County neighbors.

According to a police spokesperson, an armed subject prompted the shelter-in-place.

County residents who live near Arbor Place, Southlake Parkway, and Battle Creek Road are asked to stay inside their homes.

