Paulding County daycare owner arrested for assaulting multiple children, report says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County woman has reportedly been arrested in connection to a child abuse investigation.

Investigators with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested 63-year-old Goldia Marie Lipsky for reportedly assaulting five different children ranging in age from 8 months to three years old in her home daycare.

Officials said after receiving an anonymous tip on January 25, detectives launched an investigation into the incident.

“Once detectives were alerted by a tipster of video evidence which clearly shows the assaults taking place on January 12, 2023, Detectives determined who the suspect was and secured a search warrant for the daycare and arrest warrants for the suspect,” a report stated.

Once warrants were secured, investigators went to the Reach For The Sky Academy, LLC home daycare located at 71 Mill Creek Lane in Hiram, which is operated by Lipsky.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives arrested Lipsky without incident at the home daycare on January 25.

Lipsky is being charged with one count of aggravated assault, two counts of cruelty to children, and five counts of cruelty to children.

Lipsky is being held in the Paulding County Jail with no bond.

Officials said they expect more charges to be filed against Lipsky.

Anyone who may have additional information regarding the Reach For The Sky Academy, LLC home daycare or know of any additional victims from this daycare, call the Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.