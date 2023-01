ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person is in critical condition after being shot on Creste Drive in DeKalb.

Officers responded to a car accident around 7:15 p.m. Jan. 26 and found the driver had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses said that the passenger of the vehicle fled the scene on foot after the driver was shot.

