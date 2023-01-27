Policies banning gay men from donating blood might be getting revised

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During a pandemic, after surgery, or after an injury, blood donations are essential. Before you donate blood you’re screened and for years, part of that screening process has meant men who have sex with men were denied the ability to donate blood.

“The screening process should be applicable to all people who are donating blood,” said Steven Igarashi-Ball Director of Equity and Engagement with Atlanta Pride.

The policies were born in the 1980s during the AIDS epidemic. LGBTQ activists have been fighting for years to revise the policy. Steven is part of that movement.

“I worked almost 13 years with AID Atlanta in HIV and AIDS work so I had seen firsthand the discrimination of the ban,” said Igarashi-Ball.

He believes the possible revision of the FDA recommendation would create a better world for LGBTQ Plus people.

”This puts the emphasis on the activities you engage in and the risk associated with those activities rather than assuming there is a risk based solely on who you are,” said Igarashi-Ball.

The revisions call for a new screening process, the questions would focus less on the way someone identifies. Someone might be asked if they have ever tested positive for HIV or if they have a history of taking medication for HIV. Work on the final version of the guidance has begun. According to the Williams Institute lifting what they call the “blood ban,” could increase annual blood supply between 2% and 4%.

“We are taking this action because we feel confident from the data we see from the advanced study...that the safety of the blood supply will be maintained. We are willing to look in the future to see if there are additional enhancements or advancements we can make to allow more individuals to donate,” said Dr. Peter Marks Director of the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.