Rapper sends new message to Atlanta youth about gun violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday the community banded together to find a solution to the ongoing youth violence plaguing metro Atlanta.

A town hall was held by the Mayor of South Fulton and Rapper Young Dro at the South Fulton Arts Center and it drew hundreds of teens and parents to the auditorium.

Whether it was a parent who lost a child or someone who was 18 years old, everyone walked away with at least one message of hope and an opportunity.

Rapper Young Dro opened the town hall with a new beat he wrote for the City of Atlanta to move to, in hopes the music our youth is creating and listening to is no longer the seed of the violence we’re seeing.

“We gotta put these guns down, please it’s unbearable,” Young Dro continued to sing, “I’m Reaching out to my young guys, I’m tired of hearing your mama cry, tired of seeing this bloodshed, tired of hearing this gunfight.”

South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau said Young Dro is, “Changing the music that he makes and I think it is opening up the door for other artists.”

During the town Hall Young Dro said hip hop is not the sole blame for the violence we are seeing in Atlanta but he did want members of the youth to understand how to interpret some of the music they are listening to, “A lot of the lyrics are fictional,” Young Dro continued, “Just because I went through something, I’m not actually telling you that this is something I want you to do.”

Young Dro, Mayor Khalid Kamau set up the stage alongside a panel of therapists, counselors, entrepreneurs, and other leaders who posed thought-provoking questions to youth members of the audience such as, “what is the infatuation over guns?” and, “why do you feel like you have to carry one all the time.”

One teen who didn’t share his name said, “The only thing some people know is, I have to defend myself, I’m going to go get a gun.”

After hearing from members of the youth who showed up, the panel of experts, professionals, and mentors provided some guidance.

“If you’re hanging out with guys that have guns, literally you’re going to need one because you don’t know what this dude has just done,” Young Dro continued, “Their drama bleeds on to you.”

Another mentor said, “If you get caught with it your life is over with.”

The panel tried to encourage our youth to use their voices instead of weapons.

“Don’t be afraid to speak to your parents,” one panelist said.

Young Dro and the panel are now hoping that members of our youth choose to start singing a different beat and one that doesn’t cost them their life.

“So many brothers need guidance, we gotta give it, we gotta put these guns down, and stop killing,” Young Dro sang.

Mentors and an opportunity fair were all available before and after the town hall and leaders said this is just the first community conversation of many to come about youth gun violence in Atlanta.

