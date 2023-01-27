Teenage girl shot during attempted car theft, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police confirm a teenage girl went to the hospital after being shot at during an attempted car theft.

According to police, a man was suspicious of someone trying to steal his mother’s car on the 2000 block of Vinyard Drive SE.

The man said as he approached the car an unidentified man shot at him and he returned fire. The unidentified armed man ran off and jumped into the passenger side of a white SUV. There was already another person on the driver’s side of the car who sped off once he jumped in. As they were driving away, someone started shooting at the man again and he shot back.

When the police arrived they noticed a white SUV on Moury Avenue. They saw a bullet hole in the driver’s side door and a female hiding behind the passenger seat on the floor. The teenage girl had a graze wound on her thigh and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The police didn’t find out until later that the girl was with the suspected unidentified man who fled the scene. She was issued a charge for Parties to Crime and No License on Person. The police contacted her mother and issued her charges for Curfew Violation for her child.

The victim of the attempted thief was not injured.

