Cobb County remarks on Tyre Nichols death, DeKalb County announces increased patrols

Tyre Nichols
Tyre Nichols(Action News 5)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County law enforcement officials are holding a news conference as cities brace for the release of video showing Tyre Nichols beaten by police.

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens, along with other law enforcement officials and community leaders, will speak at 3:30 p.m. to denounce brutality and extend support to the Nichols family and Memphis Community.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat extended his support for the Nichols family:

Atlanta News First+ has your live coverage:

DeKalb County Police Department has also announced they are increasing patrols throughout the county this weekend, including neighborhoods near Intrenchment Creek, Fayetteville Road, Key Road and Constitution Road.

DCPD is encouraging the community to say something if they see something.

