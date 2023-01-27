Cobb County remarks on Tyre Nichols death, DeKalb County announces increased patrols

The more we learn about the death Tyre Nichols the more it becomes clear that the officers’ actions were inexcusable and represent an appalling display of excessive use of force. When the video is released, it will be incredibly difficult to watch. The unjustified actions taken by those officers are absolutely inconsistent with any law enforcement training or procedures.

Cases like this must not only be condemned by the community but also by law enforcement leadership. Those who are sworn to protect and serve should be held to the highest standard. Law enforcement is a noble profession but when even a small percentage of officers fail to uphold their oath it fractures public trust. We are much better and much safer when law enforcement and the community that we serve work together.

There are absolutely no excuses to be made for the horrific actions that will be seen on the video. The five officers involved should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, but this case should not serve as an indictment against the men and women who serve honorably every day.

Our heartfelt prayers are with Tyre’s family, Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis and the entire Memphis Police Department. We thank his mother for joining all law enforcement as well call for peace once the video is released. As the Sheriff of Fulton County, I can assure residents that our goal is always to protect and serve with proficient training, professionalism integrity, compassion and honor.