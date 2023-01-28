18-year-old woman shot while sitting in car in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old woman injured in southwest Atlanta late Friday evening.

Police responded to the 3600 block of Cascade Park Road after reports of a person who was shot around 10:02 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the woman with a gunshot wound. According to investigators, the woman was a passenger in a car near the 1200 block of Niskey Lake Road when shots rang out.

She was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

The aggravated assault unit responded to investigate.

This shooting remains under investigation.

