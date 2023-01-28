Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

18-year-old woman shot while sitting in car in southwest Atlanta

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old woman injured in southwest Atlanta late Friday evening.

Police responded to the 3600 block of Cascade Park Road after reports of a person who was shot around 10:02 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the woman with a gunshot wound. According to investigators, the woman was a passenger in a car near the 1200 block of Niskey Lake Road when shots rang out.

She was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

The aggravated assault unit responded to investigate.

This shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Jewish community in Metro Atlanta said this is hard to stomach Friday, as many of their...
Metro Atlanta residents react to deadly shooting near synagogue in Israel
Metro Atlanta residents react to deadly shooting near synagogue in Israel
Atlanta mayor, police chief react to Tyre Nichols footage
A makeshift memorial for Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy near where the pair crashed.
UGA says staffer killed in crash wasn’t authorized to drive vehicle