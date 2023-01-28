80-year-old Ellenwood man sentenced to life in connection to fatal shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Superior Court Judge Danielle Roberts sentenced an 80-year-old man to life in prison after being found guilty in the murder of a 19-year-old, officials told Atlanta News First.

According to officials, a Henry County jury found Hailu Abebe guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Evidence showed Abebe lived on Scarborough Road with his son, Daniel, and his son’s fiancé Alisha Price, and Price’s two children and had a dispute. According to evidence, officials say Abebe “was angry and harassing his family members” which led his son and his fiance to move out.

In July 2020, officials say the son and the fiancé's son, Brian Woolridge, were inside a U-Haul box truck outside the Ellenwood home packing their belongings to move when Abebe “came outside and opened fire into the truck.”

According to evidence, Abebe “fired multiple rounds into the truck” and struck Woolridge in the leg. “Woolridge jumped out of the truck and started running then collapsed in the yard.” Abebe is accused of walking up to Woolridge and shooting him again, according to officials. Woolridge later died.

“This is a sad story that tore a family apart,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. “The family is grateful to have justice for this young man who was just starting his life.”

