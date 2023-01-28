Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Calhoun Police: Pilot and passenger escaped crash before plane caught fire

Ambulance
Ambulance(Source: Gray News)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a plane that took off from the Tom B. David Airport in Calhoun crashed on Saturday afternoon.

According to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle, “the pilot of the plane was taking off from the airport and immediately realized some issues with the plane. The pilot turned around to land the plane and crashed.”

According to officials, one person on board the plane was injured and one person refused to be checked for injuries. It is unclear the extent of the injuries from the crash.

The cause of the plane crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Photo collage of protest in downtown Atlanta
Protests continue in Atlanta after video of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating
Cement truck spill in Savannah
Road could be closed ‘up to four hours’ after cement truck spills in Savannah
Police sirens generic
Man pulled to safety after stealing police car, crashing on train tracks
Lawyers allege the school fired McDorman because his belief in accepting all LGBTQ+ people...
80-year-old Ellenwood man sentenced to life in connection to fatal shooting