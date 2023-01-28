Calhoun Police: Pilot and passenger escaped crash before plane caught fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a plane that took off from the Tom B. David Airport in Calhoun crashed on Saturday afternoon.

According to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle, “the pilot of the plane was taking off from the airport and immediately realized some issues with the plane. The pilot turned around to land the plane and crashed.”

According to officials, one person on board the plane was injured and one person refused to be checked for injuries. It is unclear the extent of the injuries from the crash.

The cause of the plane crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.