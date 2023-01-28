Crews work to repair water main break in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews from the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management are working to repair a water main break near a busy road in Decatur.

DWM officials say a 36-inch-diameter water main broke along Celia Way. It is located near Midway Road and Memorial Drive.

Officials say residents in the nearby area may potentially experience low or no water pressure as crews continue repairs.

DeKalb County will provide updates about the progress of the repairs to residents.

For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.

