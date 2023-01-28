Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Fulton County

No arrests have been made at this time.
No arrests have been made at this time.(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Fulton County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on 3900 Jonesboro Road around 3:45 p.m.

This is an active investigation and there is no information on the shooter at this time.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities...
GRAPHIC: Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols
Prison cell
Police arrest 20-year-old woman in connection with stabbing in DeKalb County
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Photo collage of protest in downtown Atlanta
Protests held in Atlanta after video of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating