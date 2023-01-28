Fatal shooting investigation underway in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Fulton County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on 3900 Jonesboro Road around 3:45 p.m.

This is an active investigation and there is no information on the shooter at this time.

