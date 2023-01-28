FIRST ALERT: Sunny Start, Increasing Clouds PM High 58 Degrees; Rain Sunday Evening

Positively Georgia
By Alexandra Steele
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Clear and cold start today. Increasing clouds throughout the day today, high temperatures in the mid to upper 50′s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing in NW Georgia late in the day, rain moves in Sunday night in Atlanta. Monday will be dry and warmer. Expect some spotty showers on Tuesday with heavier rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

