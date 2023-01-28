Fugitive sex offender on the run for nearly 17 years captured in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fugitive sexual predator who was on the run for nearly 17 years has been captured by U.S. Marshals Service in Atlanta, U.S. Marshals Service officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

According to officials, Gustav Schilling went to a concert in Henrico County in Virginia in 1995 where he dragged a woman into the woods and attempted to rape her. He was convicted of abduction in 1995 and released from prison in 2000. Officials he disappeared after work in August 2006. A warrant was issued charging him with failure to register as a sex offender in September 2006.

Officials tell Atlanta News First investigators developed information that Schilling was using the name “David Layton” and was possibly in the Atlanta metro area in the spring of 2022.

Police said Deputy Marshals found him leaving a construction site on Atlanta’s north side near the intersection of Lindbergh Drive and Armand Road on Friday.

“The United States Marshals Service will never stop our pursuit of violent fugitives. The mission of enhancing public safety, keeping our local communities safer, and ensuring sex offenders are properly monitored is critical. We are honored that it is our responsibility. No matter how long a fugitive runs, we will find them,” Chief Deputy United States Marshal J.B. Stevens said.

He is currently being held in Fulton County Jail.

