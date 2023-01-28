Investigation underway after fire damages Stonecrest apartment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire at an apartment in Stonecrest is under investigation.

Fire crews responded to the area of Meadowood Manor and Meadowood Drive after reports of a fire on Friday evening.

Atlanta News First crews observed heavy damage at the apartment.

There is no official word on if any injuries were reported or what caused the fire.

This fire remains under investigation.

