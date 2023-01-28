Positively Georgia
Investigation underway after fire damages Stonecrest apartment

Photo of fire at an apartment in Stonecrest
Photo of fire at an apartment in Stonecrest(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire at an apartment in Stonecrest is under investigation.

Fire crews responded to the area of Meadowood Manor and Meadowood Drive after reports of a fire on Friday evening.

Atlanta News First crews observed heavy damage at the apartment.

There is no official word on if any injuries were reported or what caused the fire.

This fire remains under investigation.

