Police arrest 20-year-old woman in connection with stabbing in DeKalb County

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The DeKalb Police Department arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 50-year-old man.

According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Rambling Way in reference to a person injured. Upon arrival, officers located the victim with multiple lacerations and stab wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

At this time there is no information on what led up to the stabbing.

