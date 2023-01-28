Protest scheduled in Atlanta Saturday after video of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In wake of the release of a video showing five former Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols a protest is scheduled in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

Protestors are expected to gather at Centennial Olympic Park at Noon to continue calling for justice after the video shows the traffic stop on Jan. 7.

On Friday, law enforcement agencies across metro Atlanta condemned the actions of the police officers charged in the death of Nichols.

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens and chiefs of police for agencies across the county held a press conference Friday afternoon as a ‘show of support, not force.’ Owens said he was briefed on the contents of the video but hadn’t seen it himself. He added that he can’t imagine the grief Tyre Nichols’ family is feeling.

“I understand the anger and grief and hurt that many of us will feel because of this incident,” Owens said.

Law enforcement leaders made it clear that they are against the abuse of power, excessive force, and murder. Owens added he could not sit back and say nothing this time. Civil rights activists applauded the condemnation.

Several businesses around downtown Atlanta closed early and prepared for the possibility of protests escalating on Friday evening.

On Jan. 21, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Atlanta in response to Manuel Teran’s death, who was shot at the future site of the Atlanta police training facility. Police arrested six people after many threw stones at police cruisers, damaged buildings, and set police cruisers on fire.

A peaceful protest was held on Friday evening at Centennial Olympic Park.

