Road could be closed ‘up to four hours’ after cement truck spills in Savannah

Cement truck spill in Savannah
Cement truck spill in Savannah(Savannah Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have closed the lanes between Cloverdale Drive and Carr Avenue after a cement truck spilled over.

The road will be closed for “up to four hours” according to Savannah police officials. Area residents and commuters could be impacted, officials say.

Motorists should seek alternate routes and check back with officials for updates.

