Road could be closed ‘up to four hours’ after cement truck spills in Savannah

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have closed the lanes between Cloverdale Drive and Carr Avenue after a cement truck spilled over.

The road will be closed for “up to four hours” according to Savannah police officials. Area residents and commuters could be impacted, officials say.

Motorists should seek alternate routes and check back with officials for updates.

All lanes of Stiles Ave between Cloverdale Dr and Carr Ave are closed due to a cement truck spill. The road could be closed for up to 4 hours and could impact those attempting to get to the arena for tonight’s events. Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/3375nKTfk8 — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) January 28, 2023

