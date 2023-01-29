Positively Georgia
Cairo officer dies during foot pursuit

Grady County
Grady County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo Police Officer died Saturday evening during a police pursuit, according to the Cairo Police Department.

Around 5 p.m. a Grady County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of 10th Street and Robinson Avenue. The Cairo Police officer now identified as Clarence “CJ” Williams, came in to assist.

The traffic stop then turned into a foot pursuit. During the pursuit, Williams had a medical episode and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is currently investigating.

Police said all rumors of a police-involved shooting are false.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

Photo of Officer Williams Courtesy of Randolph Scott
Community remembers Cairo fallen officer
