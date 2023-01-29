FIRST ALERT: Rain NW Georgia Early Today, Rain In Atlanta After 4 PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Mostly cloudy skies today with rain moving in from the west. NW Georgia will see the showers late morning/noon but the balance of the area will not see the rain until after 4 PM today. The rain will be widespread tonight. The rain exits early tomorrow morning. Monday will be cloudy and mild with high in the low 60′s. Expect an unsettled week with periods of rain. The heaviest rain will be on Thursday.

