FIRST ALERT: Rain NW Georgia Early Today, Rain In Atlanta After 4 PM

For the most part, the rain hold off until after 4 pm. South and east of Atlanta, the rain holds off until early tonight.
FIRST ALERT: Rain Moves In Late Today, Heaviest Rain Tonight
By Alexandra Steele
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Mostly cloudy skies today with rain moving in from the west. NW Georgia will see the showers late morning/noon but the balance of the area will not see the rain until after 4 PM today. The rain will be widespread tonight. The rain exits early tomorrow morning. Monday will be cloudy and mild with high in the low 60′s. Expect an unsettled week with periods of rain. The heaviest rain will be on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

