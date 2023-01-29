Positively Georgia
Hot Chocolate 5K and 15K races held at Centennial Olympic Park

Runners at the 2023 Hot Chocolate Run in Atlanta
Runners at the 2023 Hot Chocolate Run in Atlanta(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 2023 Hot Chocolate 5K and 15K races were held in downtown Atlanta on Sunday morning.

The races began and concluded at Centennial Olympic Park. Organizers tell Atlanta News First the post-run party is a “chocolate lover’s oasis.”

Runners can also enjoy chocolate fondue and hot chocolate at the races.

Officials say the Hot Chocolate Run annually draws over 200,000 runners around the United States.

