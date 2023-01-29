LaGrange police search for two people wanted in connection to fatal shooting

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in LaGrange are searching for two males wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man late Saturday evening.

According to officials, officers responded to 110 Jameson Dr. at Jameson Inn after reports of a shooting around 11:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man identified as Alan Dale Huguley Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center where he later died.

According to officials, evidence suggests two unknown individuals shot Huguley Jr. and fled on foot. They are described as two black males, one was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie with blue and white Air Jordan tennis shoes. The second individual was wearing all black with black and white tennis shoes, officials say.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)812-1000.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.