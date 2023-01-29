Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

LaGrange police search for two people wanted in connection to fatal shooting

Siren light on the roof of a police car
Siren light on the roof of a police car(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in LaGrange are searching for two males wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man late Saturday evening.

According to officials, officers responded to 110 Jameson Dr. at Jameson Inn after reports of a shooting around 11:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man identified as Alan Dale Huguley Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center where he later died.

According to officials, evidence suggests two unknown individuals shot Huguley Jr. and fled on foot. They are described as two black males, one was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie with blue and white Air Jordan tennis shoes. The second individual was wearing all black with black and white tennis shoes, officials say.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)812-1000.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas
Man pulled to safety after stealing police car, crashing on train tracks
Mental health
How to cope after release of Tyre Nichols’ fatal arrest video
How to cope after Nichols' video release