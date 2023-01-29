Police search for man wanted in connection to fatal northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for the man who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in northwest Atlanta on Friday.

Investigators are searching for an African-American male who is bald with a gray beard and was seen wearing a black sweater, and gray pants and walking with a noticeable limp.

Emergency crews responded to the shooting and said the victim died at the scene.

The identity of the shooting victim has not been released by police.

Anyone with information on the case or who can identify the suspect seen in the photos and video can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477),

