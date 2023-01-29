Tyre Nichols’ death stirs up painful memories for family of man killed in 2019

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jimmy Atchison was the only boy of eight growing up.

“He would aggravate every girl in that house, but they protected him, they protected that boy like a god,” said Tammie Featherstone jokingly, Atchison’s aunt.

Now, his sisters and aunt only have memories of him. Jimmy Atchison was killed in January of 2019 after a violent encounter with the Atlanta Police Department. Featherstone said her nephew was running away from the police that day, but he never got his day in court to defend himself.

“He hid in the neighbor’s son’s bedroom closet with clothes over him. They took it upon themselves to pull the clothes off of him and shot him in the face,” she said.

Nearly four years later, Former officer Sung Kim was indicted and now faces prison time. The recent brutal death of Tyre Nichols is stirring up painful memories for Atchison’s family.

Featherstone said she couldn’t bear watching Nichols’ video.

“It hurts. Thank God for the video. Jimmy didn’t have video,” she said.

Featherstone is thankful there is an indictment but now hopes for a conviction, not only for Atchison but for Nichols’ family too.

“You have all of these families right here in Georgia, in the city of Atlanta facing the same issues. They have kids that were beaten by police, kids shot in the back by police, kids ejected out of cars doing a PIT maneuver.

“When my grandma got sick and passed, she told my aunt to make sure that you keep fighting, and don’t let these police get off for killing him,” said Alrianna Atchison, Jimmy’s sister.

Tanya Miller, the Atchison family’s attorney released this statement to Atlanta News First:

“What the shockingly brutal video of Tyre Nichols’ murder shows us is that body camera and video evidence are crucial to swift and decisive charging decisions in police brutality cases. It took the Atchison family nearly 4 long years to see criminal charges against the man who murdered Jimmy because these officers were not wearing body cameras. The removal of Officer Kim’s case to federal court is a further insult to the family of Jimmy Atchison who was forced to fight long and hard for him to be indicted and held accountable by the citizens of Fulton County.”

