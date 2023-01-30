Positively Georgia
Atlanta Mayor declares 2023 ‘Year of the Youth’

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is declaring 2023 the “Year of the Youth” for the city.
By Madeline Montgomery and Patrick Quinn
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is declaring 2023 “Year of the Youth” for the city.

The mayor gathered representatives from Atlanta Public Schools, the city, the police department, and local non-profits to go over his plan to make Atlanta the “best place to raise a child.”

“We want everyone engaged in this endeavor. Everyone who lives here, everyone who does business here, everyone that even travels here can help support the ATL year of the youth,” said Dickens.

The mayor says the city is putting effort and money into child development starting at infancy. They’re also working on increasing graduation rates, working with groups to eliminate food insecurity, keeping parks and recreational facilities open with after-school programs, and giving $1 million to non-profits that support Atlanta’s kids and teens through the Youth Development Grant Program.

