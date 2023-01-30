ATLVault: The legacy of Ebenezer Baptist Church

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Located in downtown Atlanta, Ebenezer Baptist Church was founded in 1886 by Pastor John A. Parker and eight others.

Affiliated with the Progressive National Baptist Convention and American Baptist Churches USA, it was the church where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was co-pastor from 1960 until his assassination in 1968; the location of the funerals of both Dr. King and congressman John Lewis; and the church for which U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has been pastor since 2005.

It is located in the historic area now designated as the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park.

ATLVault podcasts on Atlanta News First

Rev. John Vaughn is the executive pastor, and he speaks with ATLVault on the church’s history and its current place in America and the world.

ATLVault: The Atlanta Ripper terrorizes the city, 100+ years ago

ATLVault: Bars, brothels and brawls dominated Atlanta’s first election 175 years ago

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.