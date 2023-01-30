Check out these Black-owned Atlanta restaurants during Black History Month
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s Black History Month and one way to celebrate is by eating. There are multiple Black-owned restaurants in the metro Atlanta area. Here is a list of just a few of them.
Anna’s BBQ
1976 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta
Atlanta Breakfast Club
249 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. NW, Atlanta
Owned by Anthony Sanders and O. Osiris Ballard.
B&L Wings
80 Forrest St. NW
Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks
Multiple locations
The Breakfast Boys
3387 Main St., College Park
Busy Bee Cafe
810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta
Busy Bee was founded in 1947 during the height of the segregation era by Lucy Jackson and is currently owned by Tracy Gates.
Dat Fire Jerk Chicken
226 Northside Drive SW, Atlanta
Fish & Feathers
Multiple locations
Hattie Marie’s BBQ
715 Industrial Blvd., McDonough
LowCountry Steak
1010 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta
Owned by Chef G. Garvin.
Paschal’s
180 Northside Drive SW, Atlanta
Paschal’s has been serving soul food for more than 60 years. The restaurant was founded by brothers James and Robert Paschal.
Pit Boss BBQ
800 Doug Davis Drive, Hapeville
Roc South Cuisine
3009 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta
The Real Milk and Honey
3719 Main St., College Park
Slim & Husky’s
Multiple locations
Slim & Husky’s was started by a three college roommates -- Clinton Gray, Derrick Moore and Emanuel Reed.
Slutty Vegan ATL
Multiple locations
Owned by Pinky Cole.
Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours
1133 Huff Road NW, Atlanta
Owned by Chef Deborah Cantrece
Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen & Bar
3721 Main St., College Park
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.