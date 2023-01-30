Positively Georgia
Check out these Black-owned Atlanta restaurants during Black History Month

By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s Black History Month and one way to celebrate is by eating. There are multiple Black-owned restaurants in the metro Atlanta area. Here is a list of just a few of them.

Anna’s BBQ

1976 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta

Atlanta Breakfast Club

249 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. NW, Atlanta

Owned by Anthony Sanders and O. Osiris Ballard.

B&L Wings

80 Forrest St. NW

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks

Multiple locations

The Breakfast Boys

3387 Main St., College Park

Busy Bee Cafe

810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta

Busy Bee was founded in 1947 during the height of the segregation era by Lucy Jackson and is currently owned by Tracy Gates.

Dat Fire Jerk Chicken

226 Northside Drive SW, Atlanta

Fish & Feathers

Multiple locations

Hattie Marie’s BBQ

715 Industrial Blvd., McDonough

LowCountry Steak

1010 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta

Owned by Chef G. Garvin.

Paschal’s

180 Northside Drive SW, Atlanta

Paschal’s has been serving soul food for more than 60 years. The restaurant was founded by brothers James and Robert Paschal.

Pit Boss BBQ

800 Doug Davis Drive, Hapeville

Roc South Cuisine

3009 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta

The Real Milk and Honey

3719 Main St., College Park

Slim & Husky’s

Multiple locations

Slim & Husky’s was started by a three college roommates -- Clinton Gray, Derrick Moore and Emanuel Reed.

Slutty Vegan ATL

Multiple locations

Owned by Pinky Cole.

Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours

1133 Huff Road NW, Atlanta

Owned by Chef Deborah Cantrece

Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen & Bar

3721 Main St., College Park

