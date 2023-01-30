Check out these Black-owned Atlanta restaurants during Black History Month

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s Black History Month and one way to celebrate is by eating. There are multiple Black-owned restaurants in the metro Atlanta area. Here is a list of just a few of them.

1976 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta

249 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. NW, Atlanta

Owned by Anthony Sanders and O. Osiris Ballard.

80 Forrest St. NW

Multiple locations

3387 Main St., College Park

810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta

Busy Bee was founded in 1947 during the height of the segregation era by Lucy Jackson and is currently owned by Tracy Gates.

226 Northside Drive SW, Atlanta

Multiple locations

715 Industrial Blvd., McDonough

1010 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta

Owned by Chef G. Garvin.

180 Northside Drive SW, Atlanta

Paschal’s has been serving soul food for more than 60 years. The restaurant was founded by brothers James and Robert Paschal.

800 Doug Davis Drive, Hapeville

3009 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta

3719 Main St., College Park

Multiple locations

Slim & Husky’s was started by a three college roommates -- Clinton Gray, Derrick Moore and Emanuel Reed.

Multiple locations

Owned by Pinky Cole.

1133 Huff Road NW, Atlanta

Owned by Chef Deborah Cantrece

3721 Main St., College Park

