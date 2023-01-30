Court clerks may not be able to pocket passport fees after Atlanta News First reports

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta lawmaker has now filed legislation in the Georgia General Assembly that would prohibit superior court clerks and probate judges from personally keeping passport processing fees.

The bill, introduced by state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick (R-Marietta), would also require clerks to disclose the total amount of processing fees they receive on a quarterly basis.

The legislation comes after an Atlanta News First Investigates report that exposed a controversial law that allows superior court clerks to keep thousands of dollars in passport processing fees.

“The media story that you all did has really raised awareness of this and has now generated enough attention that there’s legislation that I think has a good chance to pass,” Kirkpatrick, whose 32nd district includes portions of Cobb and Cherokee counties, said.

Persons applying for passports in Georgia pay two fees: an application of $130 that goes to the federal government, and a processing fee of $35, which goes directly to the court clerk to do with it what they want.

In Cobb and Fulton counties, the clerks have been keeping 100% of every $35 fee. Cobb Superior Court clerk Connie Taylor raked in more than $220,000 last year, while Fulton County clerk Cathelene “Tina” Robinson, pocketed $360,000.

“They cannot take the money home when they’re using county resources on top of their salary,” Kirkpatrick said. “The money needs to go to the county and/or the clerks’ office because they are a county office.”

If passed, the legislation will ban superior court clerks and probate judges from keeping passport processing fees as “personal compensation.” It will require the money go to the county general fund and a portion go to the clerk’s office. The bill also would require clerks to disclose the total amount of processing fees they receive on a quarterly basis.

Kirkpatrick’s legislation is already receiving bipartisan support. State Sen. Josh McLaurin (D-Sandy Springs) said. “This is commonsense, good-government legislation. Many people would be shocked to learn that clerks can personally pocket these fees, which should be used to help our overburdened courts instead of enriching individual officials.”

That’s something Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis said is needed, explaining that there is a lack of transparency currently.

“Every elected official - if there receiving some sort of compensation as a result of doing their job - they should have to disclose it to the public,” Ellis said.

Atlanta News First has tried multiple times to talk to the Fulton and Cobb County clerks, but all have denied requests for interview. Click here to read previous statements they and other metro Atlanta clerks sent about this.

The clerks have yet to comment on the new legislation at time of publishing this article.

