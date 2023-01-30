Crews working to remove downed tree, restore power in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are working to remove a downed tree Monday morning in DeKalb County.

DeKalb Dispatch says a call came in around 1:30 a.m. reporting a downed tree on Ward Lake Road in Ellenwood.

As of 5:20 a.m., crews were waiting for the power company to arrive to restore power and repair any damaged lines. The Georgia Power outage map is showing 555 customers are affected in the area.

Check the Georgia Power Outage Map for restoration times here.

