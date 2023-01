ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb police are looking for persons of interest in a robbery.

Two people broke into a residence on the 3400 block of Pinehill Drive Jan. 28. The pair reportedly stole a safe and a high-end purse.

We need your help identifying the suspects pictured below. On 01/28/23 the pictured suspects were observed by surveillance forcing entry to the rear window of the residence near the 3400 block of Pinehill Drive. The suspects stole a safe and a high-end purse. If you have any information, please contact our North Central Uniform Investigations Unit at 770-724-7780. Posted by DeKalb County Police Department on Monday, January 30, 2023

Anyone with information should contact the North Central Uniform Investigations Unit at 770-724-7780.

