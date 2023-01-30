FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in Meriwether County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open a Disaster Recovery Center Jan. 31 in Greenville to help guide storm victims through the process of applying for federal disaster assistance.
At the center, located inside West Georgia Technical College, families can get one-on-one assistance from FEMA representatives who help them apply for federal grants that won’t have to be paid back.
The following are the kind of expenses FEMA possibly can cover, depending on your situation:
- Rental assistance if you had to relocate because of storm-related damage
- Personal property that was damaged or destroyed
- Lodging if you had to stay in a hotel
- Basic home repairs for homeowners whose primary residence was damaged
It’s important to note that FEMA is not allowed to duplicate insurance payments or assistance provided by other sources. There is a limit of one application per household and FEMA will not pay for lost or spoiled food.
The U.S. Small Business Administration also has representatives inside the center helping business owners, homeowners, and renters apply for long-term, low-interest loans.
The Disaster Recovery Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week for as long as it’s needed.
For more information, click here. You can apply here or call 800-621-3362.
RELATED STORIES:
- Home Depot Foundation to help Griffin community hit by tornado on Jan. 12
- Community Teen Coalition to help communities hit by tornadoes
- Spalding County opens volunteer, donated goods center after devastating storm
- NWS confirms EF3 tornado touched down in Spalding County Thursday
- As tornado damage mounts, it’s unclear how much aid could come from state, federal
- What to do before and after filing an insurance claim following storm damage
- Officials warn of contractor scams after tornado damages parts of Georgia
- Griffin man partially paralyzed after tree hits home
- Community rallies to help Griffin middle schoolers return home
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.