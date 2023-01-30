FIRST ALERT: Morning rain; Mostly cloudy afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’ll continue to see rain in metro Atlanta through 7 a.m. with drier weather this afternoon.

Monday’s summary

High - 61°

Normal high - 55°

Chance of rain - 100% through 7 AM

What you need to know

Your morning commute will be wet through at least 7 a.m. No storms or severe weather are expected, but give yourself extra time as you drive to work this morning. The rain will gradually move out after 7 a.m. with dry, but cloudy weather this afternoon.

We’ll stay in a fairly wet pattern for the entire week with at least a chance of showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will increase on Thursday, which is a First Alert with a higher impact.

Friday and Saturday will be dry, but colder.

