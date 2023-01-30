Georgia Sanford Stadium named 14th most popular on Instagram with over 22K posts

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to a recent study, the University of Georgia’s Sanford Stadium has been named the 14th most instagrammable with 22,118 Instagram posts.

Filled on Saturdays to its 97,246 capacity, the Athens stadium has been one of the country’s most beautiful and electrifying arenas for college football.

The stadium is known for its numerous expansions over the last two decades that were planned to fit the surrounding views.

“Due to its carefully architectured design, the Sanford Stadium is often referred to as the “most beautiful on-campus stadium” along with its view of rolling hills on the open west end-zone and Georgia’s campus,” according to its website.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.