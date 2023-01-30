INTERVIEW: Atlanta icon T.I., director Deon Taylor talk about new movie ‘Fear’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta icon T.I. and prominent movie director and producer Deon Taylor stopped by Atlanta News First for an exclusive interview about their new horror thriller film “Fear” which was released in theatres on Friday.

The film stars Joseph Sikora, Andrew Bachelor, Annie Ilonzeh, Ruby Modine, Iddo Goldberg, Terrence Jenkins, Jessica Allain, and T.I.

Taylor has directed and written several hit films including Meet the Blacks starring Mike Epps, The Intruder starring Dennis Quaid, Michael Ealy, Meagan Good, and Sikora, The House Next Door also starring Epps, and more.

Best known as King of the South, the multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning T.I. has released 10 albums on Billboard including multiple No. 1 albums. He released his last album titled, The Libra (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta) in 2020.

In November, T.I. sat down for an exclusive interview with Atlanta News First at Trap City Cafe where he detailed opening the restaurant with Mike Upscale. He also spoke about his illustrious music career, Atlanta’s place in Hip-Hop, and the lack of affordable housing.

T.I. also talked about his Trap Music Museum which he opened in October 2018 and some new music he’s working on.

In August, T.I. was honored with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award.

