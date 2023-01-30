Positively Georgia
Meriwether man sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 death of Pat’s Corner Store owner

By Natasha Pollard
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Andreco Darnell Parham, 38, was sentenced on Jan. 27 for the murder of 78-year-old Patricia Underwood.

As Patricia was closing up her store, Parham had a dispute with an unidentified man outside the store during which he fired approximately six shots at that man. A stray bullet went through the window and hit Underwood in the head, killing her.

The unidentified man was also struck but survived his injuries. Parham was found 5 hours later at a house across the street after witnesses identified him as the shooter.

Parham was convicted on all counts which include Felony Murder, three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and three counts of Use of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon during the Commission of Another Felony.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, followed by 45 years in prison.

Andreco Parham was a seven-time convicted felon with charges ranging from aggravated assault, theft by taking a motor vehicle, terroristic threats and several others dating back to 2003. Per officials approximately 25 years ago he began a one-person crime spree which concluded with his arrest for needlessly killing an innocent LaGrange person.

During the trial, Parham tried to say he was acting in self-defense but the jury rejected his claim.

