Must-Have Products for 2023 with Megan Thomas Head

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few must-have products that are perfect for the new year. For more information, visit www.bourbonblondeblog.com.

Sponsored By: Bourbon Blonde Blog

Atkins Protein Chips

Atkins Protein Chips offer a savory, flavorful experience that swap out carbs with protein and fiber. Everything you crave in a bag of chips with 13g of protein, 4g of net carbs and 4g of fiber. Visit www.atkins.com for more information.

Kandesn Lip Colors

Sunrider International, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness.

JENTL is a whipped body butter

The creamy and hydrating whipped butter is made in small batches and is vegan, organic, and cruelty-free so you can. We offer eight different scents and they can be found online only at www.jentl.com.

