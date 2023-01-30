New traffic pattern put in place on GA-400

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A major traffic shift on GA-400 southbound went into effect at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Traffic will now shift back to mainline interstate lanes beginning north of Abernathy Road to south of Hammond Drive, utilizing the brand-new Abernathy Road bridge.

🚨Be advised of this upcoming traffic shift on GA 400 SB happening on Sun. 1/29 by 9:00 am.



🚨Traffic will shift back to mainline interstate lanes beginning north of Abernathy Rd. to south of Hammond Dr., utilizing the brand-new Abernathy Road bridge. pic.twitter.com/RLeZyq3Npx — 511 GA - A Service of Georgia DOT (@511Georgia) January 27, 2023

Signs near Northridge and Spalding are advertising the change with an alert to stay in the right 400 lanes to access I-285.

