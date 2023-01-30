New traffic pattern put in place on GA-400
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A major traffic shift on GA-400 southbound went into effect at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Traffic will now shift back to mainline interstate lanes beginning north of Abernathy Road to south of Hammond Drive, utilizing the brand-new Abernathy Road bridge.
Signs near Northridge and Spalding are advertising the change with an alert to stay in the right 400 lanes to access I-285.
