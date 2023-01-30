Parents of sons killed by police take their fight to the Georgia State Capitol

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - They all have one thing in common, their sons were killed by metro Atlanta police officers. A group of about a dozen parents rallied inside the state capitol on Monday.

The consistent message from grieving loved ones is that the people who’ve been killed, matter. They held their peaceful protest at the Georgia State House just days after Memphis officials released video of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by police.

“Just like they took swift action in Memphis on these five young cops, we need swift action around the globe and all cops,” said Ingrid Smyrna.

Three years ago, the retired schoolteacher’s son, Andrew AJ Smyrna Jr. was killed by police while driving an alleged stolen vehicle. County officials ultimately decided not to charge the trooper because Smyrna was driving the car toward him when the trooper opened fire on Smyrna. His mother waited months to see the police video of the shooting.

“We also want to see all officers and state troopers equipped with body cams. Because the state troopers, especially do not wear body cams,” said Smyrna.

Demonstrators managed to get the attention of some lawmakers, who promised as a first step, an open line of communication with the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus.

“We can have some direction because at that point, not only do we have the group, but we have legislators and legal people to direct us on how we can get involved,” said Rep. Dexter Sharper of Valdosta, District 177.

Kathy Scott-Lykes has been pushing for a seat at the table ever since her son Jarvis Lykes was killed during a police encounter back in 2017.

“We are hoping that legislators, lawmakers, whoever has the authority, the influence, the resources to do something about it,” said Scott-Lykes.

The officer who killed her 35-year-old son was cleared of any wrongdoing. Like so many others who were standing with her during Monday’s demonstration, Scott-Lykes wants a new investigation into her son’s case.

“He was a good father. He was a beautiful son. And I miss my child, and I hate what happened to him. He should be here. He should be here,” she said.

The group is also hoping for reform on a more local level. They met privately with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at Atlanta City Hall directly after Monday’s demonstration at the state house.

