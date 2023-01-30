Positively Georgia
Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley provides an update after son dies Sunday

“Losing your child is a terrible nightmare”
Rickey Smiley and son Brandon Smiley
Rickey Smiley and son Brandon Smiley(Rickey Smiley Facebook post)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Sunday, Rickey Smiley’s son Brandon Smiley died at 32.

Rickey confirmed the passing of his son on a Facebook live post as he prepared to leave for Birmingham to be with his family.

He asked everyone to pray for him, his family and most importantly his son’s mother and siblings. He stated he wanted to be the first to break the news before it was out in the media. Brandon Smiley is survived by his daughter Storm.

Rickey Smiley is widely known for his self-titled show “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” which airs over 80 radio stations across the country, according to the website. The show is based in Atlanta and airs on Hot 102.9. Rickey started his career as a stand-up comedian and has been in movies like “Friday After Next” and “First Sunday”. Per Rickey’s website, he posted a video of his son performing at the Stardon 3 years ago. He was following in his father’s footsteps as a comedian and actor per the website.

Rickey tweeted a pic of Brandon with his siblings Malik, Aaryn, and D’essence on his feed this morning.

He has received an outpouring of love and support from close friends, and fans.

Actress and comedian Loni Love shared some old pics of Rickey and his son Brandon and left a sweet message to her “brother”.

Magic Johnson, former LA Lakers Hall of Famer showed love and support and prayers from him and his wife Cookie.

Rickey provides an update after the shock of losing his son.

“Losing your child is a terrible nightmare. Yesterday was the shock of losing my son #BrandonSmiley, but today reality is setting in. Thank you for your thoughts, prayers, kind words, text messages and calls. I really appreciate it.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

