Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley provides an update after son dies Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Sunday, Rickey Smiley’s son Brandon Smiley died at 32.

Rickey confirmed the passing of his son on a Facebook live post as he prepared to leave for Birmingham to be with his family.

He asked everyone to pray for him, his family and most importantly his son’s mother and siblings. He stated he wanted to be the first to break the news before it was out in the media. Brandon Smiley is survived by his daughter Storm.

Rickey Smiley is widely known for his self-titled show “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” which airs over 80 radio stations across the country, according to the website. The show is based in Atlanta and airs on Hot 102.9. Rickey started his career as a stand-up comedian and has been in movies like “Friday After Next” and “First Sunday”. Per Rickey’s website, he posted a video of his son performing at the Stardon 3 years ago. He was following in his father’s footsteps as a comedian and actor per the website.

Please pray for me and my family 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/vKTkcD02hd pic.twitter.com/K7MGOHBtAE — Rickey Smiley (@RickeySmiley) January 29, 2023

Rickey tweeted a pic of Brandon with his siblings Malik, Aaryn, and D’essence on his feed this morning.

Malik, Aaryn, D'essence, Brandon and me pic.twitter.com/NM7MWJqjqP — Rickey Smiley (@RickeySmiley) January 30, 2023

He has received an outpouring of love and support from close friends, and fans.

Actress and comedian Loni Love shared some old pics of Rickey and his son Brandon and left a sweet message to her “brother”.

Family please keep my brother @RickeySmiley and his entire family in prayer.. Brandon was such a beautiful light and joy to us all.. this is devastating and heartbreaking.. rest in power. pic.twitter.com/IXlUDHJM9A — loni love (@LoniLove) January 29, 2023

Magic Johnson, former LA Lakers Hall of Famer showed love and support and prayers from him and his wife Cookie.

Rickey Smiley’s son Brandon passed away today. Cookie and I are praying for Rickey, Brandon’s mother Brenda, his siblings, his daughter and all of his loved ones. May God bless the family 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2023

Rickey provides an update after the shock of losing his son.

“Losing your child is a terrible nightmare. Yesterday was the shock of losing my son #BrandonSmiley, but today reality is setting in. Thank you for your thoughts, prayers, kind words, text messages and calls. I really appreciate it.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.