Southeast Dekalb County church holds outdoor service after fire destroys building

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Voices of song and praise could be heard coming from the parking lot of Power of Faith International in southeast Dekalb County Sunday morning.

“We want to show our togetherness,” said Marvin Matthews, chairman of the church’s deacon board.

RELATED: GRAPHIC: Memphis police disband unit that fatally beat Tyre Nichols.

They were forced to hold the service outside on a January morning because their church building was destroyed by a Friday morning fire.

“All the ceiling is burnt out, the chairs are burnt. From the kitchen to the sanctuary gone,” said Dr. James T. Jackson, pastor.

Jackson said thankfully nobody was inside. Dekalb County Fire Rescue Captain Jaeson Daniels said they are still working to determine what caused the fire, but they don’t suspect arson.

“We just know that it started at the furnace,” said Jackson.

In the meantime, Jackson said after Sunday’s outdoor service, they will use an extension of the building that was not damaged, for services temporarily, until repairs are made in the sanctuary.

“We are going to lean and depend on god as we always have, we are going to serve our community even more intensely,” said Jackson.

Jackson said before the fire, the congregation had just wrapped up their 21-day Daniel fast, where they picked up momentum to serve their community even more.

“We expected the devil to be mad. We are going to fight back by serving more, by working harder, by giving more back,” said Jackson.

“Keep coming, keep supporting us, that’s what we need right now,” said Matthews.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.