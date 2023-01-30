Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two-time candidate for Georgia governor and New York Times best-selling author Stacey Abrams had a large audience Monday morning as she read aloud her newest children’s book.

Roughly 1,300 Clayton County public school students cheered and held up signs as the well-known Democrat walked onto the stage at the Clayton County Performing Arts Center. They listened quietly as she read, “Stacey’s Remarkable Books,” a nod to her love of reading.

Abrams told Atlanta News First she wrote the book in part for her dad, who had trouble reading when he was a child.

“I also draw on one of my closest friends from childhood, Julie, who’s actually a real person,” Abrams said. “She and I met at a time when we were both struggling to figure out who we were, and I got to help her with her reading, and she got to help me with being a kid who got over some of my fears.”

When asked about recent current events – specifically the police encounter in Memphis earlier this month that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols – Abrams said, “Our response has to be that we actually make change. It cannot be lip service once again.”

She said what’s most important is, “how we strike a balance between the need for protection – which no one denies – with the obligations of those who protect us to be held to the highest standards.”

When asked about recent news reports detailing that her 2022 gubernatorial campaign ended with $1 million in debt, Abrams replied, “We were not the first campaign to end with debt. We will not be the last campaign. We’ll do what every campaign does, which is make sure that those who work with us are taken care of.”

Abrams said she probably will run for public office again, but added, “I’m going to focus my time for right now on the work that’s before me, and that is writing good books, doing policy work which has always undergirded who I am, making a living, and doing my best to make a good life.”

