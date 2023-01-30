Still no trace of Lawrenceville teen missing since July 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help finding 16-year-old Susana Morales.

Morales was last seen on July 26, 2022, wearing light blue jeans, a yellow spaghetti-strapped shirt, and white Crocs.

Morales is a Hispanic female with curly brown hair, brown eyes, two nose rings, and a pierced lip.

Morales stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 117 pounds.

Police said Morales’s cell phone and video footage showed her walking in the direction of her home on July 26, but detectives have reason to believe she may have gotten into a vehicle.

According to police, Morales also texted her mom at 9:40 p.m. that night, saying she was on her way home but never showed up.

A location application showed Morales walking on Singleton Road to her home from Windscape Village Lane between 10:07 p.m. and 10:21 p.m.

Police said between 10:21 p.m. and 10:26 p.m., Morales’s cell phone indicates that her last known location was at Oak Loch Trace near Steve Reynolds.

Morales’s cell phone continued to show her being in the area of Oak Loch Trace until the cell phone died or was turned off.

If anyone has any information or was in the area of Singleton Road, Steve Reynolds, and Oak Loch Trace and may have seen anything, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta offers a $2,000 reward for information leading to her safe return.

